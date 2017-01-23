Teenagers on a crime spree rob disabled Kansas City veteran’s Jeep and her independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A disabled veteran's car was stolen and wrecked, then used by teenagers to go on a crime spree across East Kansas City.

Sheridin, who is also a grandmother, said the theft stripped her of her only means of transportation.

"This is the jeep,” she can be heard saying in video she shot on her cell phone from the city tow lot. “It`s been ransacked. They took everything out.”

It was a heartbreaking moment for Sheridin – seeing her Jeep Grand Cherokee for the first time since it was stolen.

“I felt violated,” she said, “because it was like someone coming in your house and taking everything that you have.”

The paid off SUV was totaled, leaving the disabled veteran without a way to get to her weekly doctor's appointments.

“I don’t own a home, but I owned a vehicle,” Sheridin said. “That was the only independence I had left. I can’t do much for myself, but I used to be able to look out and see the Jeep there and I know that I worked for it.”

“I worked for 26 years out of my life. It was mine. I didn`t beg anyone for it. I didn`t steal it. At the end of the day, it was something I could look and say, ‘I worked hard to get that.’”

Sheridin's family friend had borrowed her beloved Jeep and left it running in an apartment complex parking lot off Highland Avenue, as he ran inside the complex to drop off Sheridin’s grandkids with their mother.

With his arms full with the two toddlers, Sheridin’s friend thought the Jeep would be okay for just a minute, but someone was watching.

Police said a group of teenage boys hopped inside and took it for a joy ride – a ride that turned into a crime spree. Police said the teens then robbed someone else, before crashing into other cars when they wrecked Sheridin's SUV.

“In a way I feel like I’m responsible,” Sheridin said of the crimes committed using her vehicle. “I feel like I’m responsible for everything that happened afterward, you know?”

She also feels helpless…

“For me to get another vehicle, I’m on a fixed income,” she said. “They`re going to look at me like, ‘No Miss, we can’t afford to give you one. You don`t make enough money.’”

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys for the crime, but online jail records show for some unknown reason, both teens have since been released. Neither of them have yet to be criminally charged.

Sheridin said their criminal acts at such a young age worry her for whatever they might do next.

“If you can do that at 17, what are you going to do when you`re 27?” she said. “You know? You going to rob a bank? You going to kill someone in the process? You know? Anything can happen.”

Sherdin said she didn't have enough insurance to replace her car, so she is currently relying on friends to help her get around town and to doctor’s appointments.