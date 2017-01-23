The Razzies announce nominations for the worst films of 2016

Awards season is in full swing and now we know Hollywood’s best of the worst for 2016.
The nominations for the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as “The Razzies”) were announced during a Facebook Live with CNN Monday and “Zoolander 2” led with nine.
The Ben Stiller/Owen Wilson comedy was dubbed a “15-years-too-late sequel” and racked up noms in categories including worst picture, worst supporting actress for Kristen Wiig and worst screen combo for Stiller and Wilson.
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” followed with eight nominations, including some of the same categories as “Zoolander 2” and worst director for Zack Snyder. The superhero film stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.
Due to a bumper crop of bad films and performances in 2016 the Razzies expanded their nominations from five to six.
Each year the nominations are announced the day before the Oscar noms, due Tuesday morning.
Hollywood is known to be political and Razzies co-founder John Wilson told CNN the Oval Office has a connection to the award.
“About 25 years ago Donald Trump played himself in a Bo Derek move called ‘Ghosts Can’t Do it’ and he won our worst supporting actor award for that,” Wilson said. “He’s not the only president to win a Razzie. For worst performance in a leading role, during the war in Iraq, we gave that Razzie to George W. Bush (for the Michael Moore documentary ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’).”
FULL LIST
Worst Picture
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Zoolander 2
Worst Director
- Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich for Independence Day: Resurgence
- Tyler Perry for Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Alex Proyas for Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller for Zoolander 2
Worst Actor
- Ben Affleck for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Batman / Bruce Wayne
- Gerard Butler for Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen as Set and Mike Banning respectively
- Henry Cavill for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Superman / Clark Kent
- Dinesh D’Souza for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party as himself
- Robert De Niro for Dirty Grandpa as Richard “Dick” Kelly
- Ben Stiller for Zoolander 2 as Derek Zoolander
Worst Actress
- Megan Fox for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows as April O’Neil
- Tyler Perry for Boo! A Madea Halloween as Mabel “Madea” Simmons (male actor playing a female character)
- Julia Roberts for Mother’s Day as Miranda Collins
- Rebekah Turner for Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party as Hillary Clinton
- Naomi Watts for The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In as Evelyn Johnson-Eaton and Mary Portman respectively
- Shailene Woodley for The Divergent Series: Allegiant as Beatrice “Tris” Prior
Worst Supporting Actor
- Nicolas Cage for Snowden as Hank Forrester
- Johnny Depp for Alice Through the Looking Glass as Tarrant Hightopp / The Mad Hater
- Jesse Eisenberg for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Lex Luthor
- Will Ferrell for Zoolander 2 as Jacobim Mugatu
- Jared Leto for Suicide Squad as The Joker
- Owen Wilson for Zoolander 2 as Hansel McDonald
Worst Supporting Actress
- Julianne Hough for Dirty Grandpa as Meredith Goldstein
- Kate Hudson for Mother’s Day as Jesse
- Aubrey Plaza for Dirty Grandpa as Lenore
- Jane Seymour for Fifty Shades of Black as Claire Black
- Sela Ward for Independence Day: Resurgence as President Elizabeth Lanford
- Kristen Wiig for Zoolander 2 as Alexanya Atoz
Worst Screen Combo
- Ben Affleck and his BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Any two Egyptian gods or mortals in Gods of Egypt
- Johnny Depp and his vomitously vibrant costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass
- The entire cast of once respected actors in Collateral Beauty
- Tyler Perry and that same old worn out wig in Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Ben Stiller and his BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, from the characters created by DC Comics
- Dirty Grandpa – John M. Phillips
- Gods of Egypt – Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley
- Independence Day: Resurgence – Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright
- Suicide Squad – David Ayer, from the characters created by DC Comics
The “winners” will be announced on February 25.