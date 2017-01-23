× ‘Ventura-RIP’ jerseys in high demand by fans who want to honor pitcher who died so young

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Three Rally House stores in the Kansas City metro area are taking orders for Yordano Ventura custom-printed jerseys.

The stores in Independence, Zona Rosa and Oak Park Mall area have printing equipment on site. It is best to call in advance and put in and pay for your order. The Ventura shirts can be printed with whatever you choose. Many fans are adding ‘RIP’ to the shirts along with Ventura’s name. Others are putting his number on it instead. The shirts are $100 for men and $80 for women; but the printing is an additional $20.

Ventura died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday. He was 25.

Kansas Sampler Oak Park

9750 Quivira Road

Lenexa, KS 66215

Rally House Independence

18701 E 39th Street

Independence, MO 64057

Rally House Boardwalk

8650 N Boardwalk Ave

Kansas City, MO 64154