City of Lake Lotawana and Blue Springs consider cooperative police services agreement

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Blue Springs Police Department may soon be working with the city of Lake Lotawana.

The public is invited to hear about the proposal of a cooperative police agreement Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Howard Brown Public Safety building.

Earlier in January, city leaders from Lake Lotawana and Blue Springs announced the idea of a cooperative police services agreement, and during Tuesday's public forum they want to hear what residents think about it.

If approved the city of Blue Springs would be contracted to offer law enforcement services to the city of Lake Lotawana.

Services would include community policing, 911 calls and non-emergency support.

If approved Lake Lotawana would pay Blue Springs for the services, which would include increasing their staffing.