Cumpy’s to make donation to Braden’s Hope charity with sales of ‘Forever 30’ shirts honoring Ventura

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After finding out that the royals pitcher, Yordano Ventura, was a big supporter of a charity called Braden's Hope for Childhood Cancer, Cumpy’s Sports and Apparel decided to give some of the proceeds from their “Forever 30” t-shirts to the charity.

The owner here said the shirts are flying off the shelves and selling online, and they will continue to print more shirts this week.

“Yesterday morning we started getting phone calls actually before we even opened the doors, and people were asking if we were going to make a shirt,” said Andrew Romano, the owner of Cumpy’s.

Romano said the news of Yordano Ventura’s death has the city wanting to show it’s support even more than usual.

“Everybody wanted to show their support, as this whole city has already, and started selling them, started selling them, put them on Facebook, and the response was just huge,” Romano added.

When word spread about the “Forever 30” shirts, a Royals fan notified the store of Ventura’s support for a local charity.

“One of our Facebook customers reached out to us, and mentioned something about Braden’s Hope Charity, Yordano was a big supporter of, we looked into that, it deals with childhood cancer, so we’re going to make a donation when these sales are done to them,” Romano said.

“It’s awesome to have organizations here in Kansas City that are reaching out to help our kids with cancer. It’s really cool to have small businesses that say, we want to do something to help our community, and we want to make a difference, especially in the lives of children with cancer, and to honor Ventura in this way is a really special thing to do,” said Deliece Hofen, the President of Braden’s Hope.

“I’ve got four kids of my own, and it’s heartbreaking to see what these kids go through, and it’s great to be able to help them,” Hofen added.

They hope the shirts help people remember the Royals player for years to come.

“He was in a couple of the calendars, we do these calendars with the Royals, and he did the Royals calendars with us for two years, and he came out with the kids, and he spent about 30-45 minutes with the kids each time, and just absolutely made their day. He was so sweet and so nice with the kiddos, and it just made a lasting impression with the families that he worked with,” Hofen said.

“Trying to tie in something that was the city, Yordano's number, the dates of his life, something fans would want to wear at the games to show support,” Romano said.

The exact amount that will be donated is yet to be determined.