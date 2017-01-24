Easy, healthy snacks that are great for those on the go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Angela Muir with Handmade in the Heartland stopped by the FOX 4 morning show Tuesday, Jan. 24 to share some of her family's favorite recipes that keep them eating healthy even when they're busy.

Easy Italian mason jar salads

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of Italian dressing

Chopped artichoke hearts

Shredded beets

Black olives

Thinly sliced pieces of salami

Diced red bell peppers

Diced red onion

Blue cheese crumbles

Baby Spinach

Watch the video above for directions on assembly.

Lara bars

Ingredients:

1 cup pecans

1 cup sliced almonds

1 8oz. bag of dates

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth and the ingredients are made into a thick paste. Using a spatula pat the mixture into the bottom of a pan, you want it to be about 1/2" thick. Pop in the fridge for an hour or so before cutting. Cut into squares or rectangles and place in individual ziplock bags. Keep in the fridge until ready to eat.

Snack cup ideas

Almonds

Cashews

Havarti Cheese Cubes

White Cheddar Cubes

Dried Cranberries

Dried Pineapple

