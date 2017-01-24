Easy, healthy snacks that are great for those on the go

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Angela Muir with Handmade in the Heartland stopped by the FOX 4 morning show Tuesday, Jan. 24 to share some of her family's favorite recipes that keep them eating healthy even when they're busy.
Easy Italian mason jar salads
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons of Italian dressing
Chopped artichoke hearts
Shredded beets
Black olives
Thinly sliced pieces of salami
Diced red bell peppers
Diced red onion
Blue cheese crumbles
Baby Spinach
Lara bars
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pecans
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1 8oz. bag of dates
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth and the ingredients are made into a thick paste.
- Using a spatula pat the mixture into the bottom of a pan, you want it to be about 1/2" thick. Pop in the fridge for an hour or so before cutting. Cut into squares or rectangles and place in individual ziplock bags. Keep in the fridge until ready to eat.
Snack cup ideas
Almonds
Cashews
Havarti Cheese Cubes
White Cheddar Cubes
Dried Cranberries
Dried Pineapple
