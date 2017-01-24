WATCH LIVE: Family, friends and teammates gather to say final goodbyes to Yordano Ventura

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends and teammates of Yordano Ventura will say their final goodbyes to the Ace pitcher Tuesday in the Dominican Republic.

Ventura, who was 25 years old, died over the weekend after crashing his car.

Several members of the royals organization made the trip to the Dominican Republic to pay their respects. Among them are Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez, manager Ned Yost and general manager Dayton Moore.

A wake was held Monday night.

MLB will be live streaming the funeral service. Once that begins, you can watch that in the video player below.

A 360-degree view of the memorial outside Kauffman Stadium. This video was captured Monday afternoon. You can see the signs and balloons and all the tributes people have left.