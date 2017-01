INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a case involving fraud.

Authorities said the woman seen in these photos, taken from store surveillance footage, used a counterfeit Coin Star receipt at the Price Chopper on 23rd Street to defraud the business of money.

If you recognize this person, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or Independence police at (816) 325-7777.