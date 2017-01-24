Jackson County settles negligence claim resulting from sexual assault in Kansas City jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has agreed to settle a negligence claim stemming from a sexual assault that took place in the Jackson County Detention Center on Aug. 26.

The Jackson County Legislature approved a resolution Monday to pay $275,000 to the claimant who accused the county of “negligent acts” after male inmates allegedly got out their cells and entered the women’s area of the jail and assaulted multiple female inmates.

Charges have been filed in only one sexual assault. Dontae D. Jefferson, who was already facing murder charges, is now charged with first degree rape, first degree burglary, and two counts of sexual abuse.

The male inmates reportedly got a key that was left in a door by a guard and were able to escape their cells, wandering the halls of the detention center for several hours as the attacks took place.

One victim told FOX 4 News in August that the attack lasted for more than an hour, and that it was nearly 24 hours before she got any medical help.

City Manager Troy Schulte ordered all female inmates transferred for released from the Jackson County jail until measures had been taken to improve security.

“We are alarmed at this incident and concerned about the safety of city inmates and detainees held in the Jackson County jail. Additionally, the city is already working with the county to quickly address operational issues,” Schulte said in a news release at the time, adding that no female inmates would be admitted to the jail until Jackson County addresses issues that led to the rapes.