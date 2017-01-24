Kansas City man arrives home from hospital stay to discovery of dead girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man from the city's Historic Northeast neighborhood made a shocking discovery.

When Thomas Jester, 73, came home from a five-day hospital stay on Monday evening, he says he opened the door to his home to find a dead body. It was the remains of his girlfriend, Julie Auclair, 51, whom he'd dated for 10 years.

Jester is disabled, and had been a patient at Truman Medical Center since the previous Thursday. He says he was beside himself with grief upon finding Auclair's body, which, according to Jester, was pushed into a corner of his living room with an end table on top of it. Jester says he ran to the home next door to call for police.

"I want to know exactly who did it and what happened," Jester told FOX 4 News on Tuesday.

At first, Jester says he believed she's merely passed out drunk. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and no signs of trauma on Auclair's remains, which, he says, were cold to the touch.

"I can't believe what I walked into. It dropped me. It tore me up," Jester said.

On Tuesday morning, Kansas City police crime scene investigators were busy at the home. KCPD Spokesperson Darin Snapp confirmed a person of interest had been taken into custody.

"Whenever I came over last night, he was in tears," Sharon Jester, Thomas' sister-in-law, said.

"I've never seen anything like that. I can only imagine how he felt when he saw it. I believe (Auclair) should get justice for what has happened to her."

Sharon Jester described Auclair as being kind and considerate, saying she'd be missed.

As of Tuesday evening, no charges have been filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. If you have information that can help police, please call Kansas City Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.