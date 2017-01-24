Leawood sixth grader recognized for quick thinking that helped her dad during medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- An 11-year-old Leawood girl was recognized Tuesday for her quick action when her father fell and hit his head.

The Mid America Regional Council presented sixth grader Ava Hawn with an award.

Back in November, Ava's father had a medical emergency and fell.

Even though he told her he was fine, she still called 911 so paramedics could come and take care of him. She was cool, calm and collected on the phone with them.

"She kept on telling me when they would be there," Hawn told FOX 4. "She said they're almost here, unlock the door and everything."

"She talked to them, of course, the whole time, and she related everything to them, how I was feeling, where we were at in the house, and how to get to the house," her father Stacey added. "So I was very proud of her."

Ava was presented the award in front of her classmates as an example of what to do in an emergency.