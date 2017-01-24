Local woman using tennis to help local students develop lifelong skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four years ago Amy Fangman started Tennis West as an opportunity for kids of all backgrounds to learn how to play tennis and develop lifelong skills. It has since grown from a handful of students to more than 150.

Amy will be honored at the Win for KC Women's Sports Awards Celebration as the winner of the 2017 Kissick Construction Teamwork Award.

FOX 4's Abby Eden spoke with Amy to learn what encouraged her start this program from the ground up.

The Women's Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.

You can learn more about Amy here.

You can also check out Tennis West for free on Sunday, March 26.

Free Play Day

Mill Valley High School

Sunday, March 26

Ages 5-7, 3:30 - 4:30pm

Ages 8-12, 4:30-5:30pm