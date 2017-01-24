Northland woman gets new bionic arm 4 months after her last one was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Northland woman is getting a new bionic arm thanks to donations from companies and people around the nation.

Four months after a thief stole her high-tech prosthetic arm, Martha Carmona, 29, learned Tuesday that her body will be made whole again.

Advanced Arm Dynamics is making Carmona a new bionic limb, valued at $120,000.

Specialists at the clinic are donating their time and talents to make the high-tech prosthetic for Carmona, and therapists will train her on how to make the most of it.

Words cannot describe the outpouring of emotion after Carmona learned that the clinic would make the bionic limb at no charge.

The last four months haven't been easy for the mother of five that friends call Gaby.

Routine tasks like washing dishes have been difficult for her to complete.

"I saw the worst, but I also saw the best in people," Carmona said. "That's what matters. I chose to come back and keep on living to my fullest potential. I didn't want to live with bitterness and feeling bad for the individual who took part of my body."

A manufacturer donated a new bionic hand for Carmona, valued at $50,000 alone. Then a Kansas City family who saw news coverage about the stolen arm, donated a similar prosthesis that was used by a relative who had recently passed away. Experts at Advanced Arm Dynamics will put those components all together for Gaby.

"They felt like their family member would be happy to know their prosthesis was still usable and would do some really good things for someone who would definitely deserve it and use it," said Julian Wells, clinic manager.

Gaby said without the donations of these components, it's unlikely she would have ever been able to pay for the high-tech device.

"I thought I would have to live without having a prosthetic device," Carmona said. "I didn't see it coming so quick. It's been a few months. Four months. This is just something, a miracle!"

Thieves took Carmona's first bionic limb after she left it in her minivan parked in her driveway overnight. She's promising never to do that again.

Nearly $7,000 donated to Carmona following the theft will be used to pay for maintenance and repairs to her new arm.

Carmona said police have no leads in her theft case. She said the last time she talked with a detective, he told her it would take 18 months to process fingerprints from the crime scene.