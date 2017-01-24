Officer-involved shooting leaves one suspect dead, one suspect injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- Independence police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:19 a.m. officers were pursuing a vehicle near Mcbride Street and Barreto Lane in Sugar Creek.

At some point, both suspects were shot. One of those suspects was pronounced dead at the scene. The other sustained a serious but non life-threatening injury.

Officers from the Independence Police Department and the Sugar Creek Police Department were involved.

At 6:33 a.m., officer John Syme with the Independence Police Department said he couldn't release many details because they were still mapping the crime scene, but did say the shooting happened at the end of the pursuit.

"They still need to conduct their investigation, and once they do we'll be able to release more," officer Syme said.