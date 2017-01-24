Police release identity of second teen killed in crash at 73rd and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday Kansas City police released the identity of the second person killed in a crash at 73rd and Prospect Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to police, 18-year-old Zachary M. Meyer of Lee’s Summit was one of the two killed.

The crash also claimed the life of 18-year-old Kaeden M. Hernandez. Hernandez was a student at Lee’s Summit West High School.

Police have not released the identity of the third victim who remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say detectives are still trying to determine who was where in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Investigators said the gray Hyundai they were in had been southbound when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. More details in the crash are expected to be released next week when the report is complete.