Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Inferno and The Light Between Oceans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Inferno" infernal? "The Light Between Oceans" all wet?

1) INFERNO (PG-13)

RUSS

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard may have gone to the well one too many times with "Inferno," their third entry in the Robert Langdon "Da Vinci Code" series by novelist Dan Brown. This time out, our intrepid Harvard symbologist tries to unravel his trickiest puzzle, yet, involving Dante, a deadly virus and a crazy billionaire.

SHAWN

Awful in so many ways. None of these movies has ever really been that great but "Inferno" is deplorable.

RUSS

Howard's directorial style is as showy as ever and Hanks is solid as always. But in this case, the story's threads are so tangled that by the time you figure out what's really going on, you'll probably be rolling your eyes at all of the coincidences and plot holes. Langdon spends much of the movie in a drug-induced mental haze. I felt the same way without the drugs.

SHAWN

Naw, even Hanks is tragically bad. This just isn't worth anyone's time.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

2) THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS (PG-13)

RUSS

“The Light Between Oceans” comes tantalizingly close to being a great movie. Sadly, its missteps derail the efforts of an impeccable cast and a stunning production. Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander play a troubled Australian lighthouse keeper and his dutiful wife who face an ethical dilemma when a baby washes ashore in a rowboat.

SHAWN

It's a very flat movie. Let's say one note to the max. And the two leads have zero chemistry.

RUSS

This slow moving but involving drama turns into a soap opera that becomes almost too painful to watch.

SHAWN

This movie was painful to watch from beginning to end. And to make matters worse, it's completely stupid. I'd see if this was supposed to be a dumb comedy. But this Film masquerades like it's a serious drama. Please...

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bag

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) MOVIE TRIP AWARDS

SHAWN

Voting has begun for the 2nd Annual Movie Trip Awards. Now you can vote for your favorite movies released in 2016 that inspired you to travel. Five categories: 1. Best Contemporary 2. Best Period 3. Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror 4. Best International 5. Best Local. Go fox4kc.com to vote. The awards get handed out February 22nd.