× Report alleges Yordano Ventura was robbed after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disturbing reports out of the Dominican Republic are now suggesting the late Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was robbed after he crashed Sunday.

A report on the Spanish-language site Pio Deportes claims thieves took cash, garments and even Ventura’s World Series ring after the 25-year-old crashed.

Another report from Spanish-language site Ensegundos claims Ventura was alive after the crash, but several people assaulted him instead of helping him.

MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez posted the following reaction on Twitter after the allegations surfaced:

Que indignante saber que una vida como la de Yordano pudo haberse salvado de no haber sido que lo saquearan de la forma en que lo saquearon — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ahora es más doloroso al saber que Yordano quedo vivo luego del accidente y en vez de alguien socorrerlo, le robaron y lo dejaron morir. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ojalá se levante una investigación, pues si existen evidencias puntuales de esto, sentiría mucha vergüenza ajena por mi país. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

According to Google Translate the tweets read:

“How outrageous to know that a life like Yordano’s could have been saved had it not been that they looted him the way he was looted.” “Now it is more painful to know that Yordano remained alive after the accident and instead of someone to help him, they robbed him and let him die.” “I hope an investigation will be carried out, because if there is any specific evidence of this, I would feel a great deal of shame for my country.”

Ventura’s grandfather Raúl told Pio Desportes the family wants clarification from the national police.

Reports from the Dominican Republic said the crash happened on a highway in Rancho Arriba, a town in the province of San Jose de Ocoa. Ventura was the only person in the car at the time. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

It was the first death of an active player in Royals franchise history.

Ventura, born in the Dominican Republic, made his MLB debut on Sept. 17, 2013 against the Indians. He tallied 39 career wins (including playoffs), and had the most innings pitched for the Royals since 2013.

Former major league player Andy Marte, 33, also died Sunday in a separate wreck in the Dominican Republic. Marte, also a Dominican Republic native, was an infielder and had played with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks before playing two seasons in South Korea.