Several injured in crash on K-7 near Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Several people were reportedly injured in a crash near Bonner Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, there are multiple injuries involved in the crash at southbound K-7 and Speaker Road. A trooper was reportedly involved in the crash. Those with injuries are being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Southbound lanes were all closed at Speaker Rd., at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

One northbound lane of K-7 is open. Traffic is being detoured onto eastbound I-70 until further notice.

Also on K-7: Northbound and southbound K-7 at Parallel Parkway intersection traffic signals are not working due to loss of a power resulting from a traffic crash. Drivers must treat intersection as a 4-way stop until power can be restored. The crash occurred at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.