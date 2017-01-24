Sixth grader reports attempted abduction as she walked to Northgate Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred near a middle school in Clay County Tuesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a sixth grade female student was walking to Northgate Middle School when a man pulled up in a gray van and approached her around 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of N. Brooklyn Avenue, not far from the school.

The girl told police the man, wearing a gray sweayshirt with the hood pulled down hiding his face, asked her if she wanted a ride.

When she refused, he grabbed her arm, but she managed to free herself and run to school where she reported the incident, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office is providing extra patrols in the area before and after school, and encouraging students to walk in groups and report any suspicious activity.