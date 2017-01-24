Surrounded by family, friends and teammates, Yordano Ventura laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic -- A sad day for the family and friends of Yordano Ventura, and the Kansas City Royals family as well. Tuesday in his native Dominican Republic, they laid the young Royals pitcher to rest -- just two days after that deadly Jeep crash.

Numerous members of the Royals were at the funeral, with Salvador Perez among those speaking in memory of his beloved teammate. He was joined by Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, even former Royal Johnny Cueto.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore and Manager Ned Yost were among others making the trip for Tuesday morning's service in Ventura's hometown.

Locally, a memorial outside of Kauffman Stadium continued to grow, and will be at The K until Saturday.