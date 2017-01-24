Surveillance video helps lead investigators to determine Northland attempted abduction was a hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- She made it up: That's what Clay County investigators are telling FOX 4 about an attempted abduction report issued Tuesday afternoon. The sixth grade girl admitted that the abduction attempt near Northgate Middle School never happened.

FOX 4’s Dave D’Marko was able to obtain surveillance footage from neighbors in the area, and took questions about the video to investigators.

After they saw that video of the girl walking as if nothing had happened, they also uncovered some other clues about the van she pointed them towards. Afterwards they went to talk to the sixth grader and she admitted making up the story of someone grabbing her arm after offering her a ride.

It had Northgate Middle School parents and neighbors on edge, and sheriff`s deputies credit those neighbors who shared that video with FOX 4 for helping parents rest a little easier.

Even though this turned out to be a hoax, sheriff`s officials say this is still a good opportunity to talk to your kids about being aware of their surroundings and what to do if they see something suspicious.