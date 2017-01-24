Pres. Trump says he’ll seek to ‘get that pipeline built’

WASHINGTON —  President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive actions to advance approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

It’s a move that deals a blow to Barack Obama’s legacy on climate change. The Keystone XL Pipeline was stalled for years in the Obama administration until Pres. Obama denied approval for the pipeline’s construction altogether in 2015. The Dakota Access Pipeline stalled amid protests opposing its construction on Native American lands. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

Pres. Trump wants pipelines to be made in the U.S., and an expedited process for environmental reviews and approvals. Trump describes the regulatory process as a “tangled up mess.” He says if the answer is no, it should be a quick no. If the answer is yes, Trump says “let’s start building.”

The Keystone pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

One environmentalist says Pres. Trump is already “proving to be the dangerous threat to our climate we feared he would be.”

Those words from Michael Brune, head of the Sierra Club, come after Pres. Trump signed executive actions to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Congressional Republicans are welcoming the action. GOP Sen. John Cornyn (KOHR’-nihn) of Texas says it shows that Trump “won’t let radical-special interest groups stand in the way of doing what’s best for American workers.”

Members of the Colorado River Tribes hold a banner to show their support for Native Americans of the Standing Rock reservation who oppose the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), at the protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on September 3, 2016. The Indian reservation in North Dakota is the site of the largest gathering of Native Americans in more than 100 years. Indigenous people from across the US are living in camps on the Standing Rock reservation as they protest the construction of the new oil pipeline which they fear will destroy their water supply. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Police and about 400 people who were protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline clashed Sunday November 20, 2016 evening as demonstrators lit cars on fire and police launched tear gas and water at the crowds.

