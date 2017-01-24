Veteran real estate broker has his truck stolen while showing home in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Police are investigating after a real estate broker was robbed while on the job Tuesday afternoon. The Overland Park-based broker said he was showing a woman a home in KCK when the robbery happened, and said he’s just happy he wasn’t hurt.

“I was lucky, but I think to think other people may not have been that lucky and that’s my concern,” he said.

He said he’s been a real estate broker for more than 50 years and has never had something like this happen. Tom Jones said he was showing the woman a house near North Valley Street and Riverview Avenue. He said when he arrived he noticed the woman was standing outside the home and didn’t have a car with her, but he said he didn’t think much of it at first.

“She was looking around the house, my job was to turn on the lights and open doors,” he explained.

Jones said he put the keys to his truck on the kitchen counter when he was showing her the home. He said when he was closing up the house and turning off all of the lights the woman suddenly walked away and said she would “be right back.”

Then, Jones said he noticed his truck keys gone and looked outside to find his truck stolen.

I continued on securing lights and locking doors but when I got to the front door she was gone and my car was also gone,” he told FOX 4.

Now, Jones is warning other real estate brokers and agents to be aware.

“I would like to strongly stress to not only real estate brokers, agents but anybody to be very, very careful in situations like this,” he said.

Jones said police were able to track his stolen truck down within three hours and said it was found in KCK near 7th and Quindaro. He said the truck was not damaged but that the woman stole personal information and a large amount of cash. If you know anything about the robbery you can call the police TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.