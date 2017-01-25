2017 trends for the nontraditional bride from UnBridal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're in the process of planning a wedding, one of the first steps is to say yes to a dress.

The owner of UnBridal, Mikayla Crane, designer Kate Nickols and designer Alea Lovely visited the FOX 4 morning show to show off some of top trends of 2017.

UnBridal is a contemporary high-fashion runway bridal show and benefit event for the company to give back to One by One Project during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The UnBridal event is Thursday and Friday at The Brass on Baltimore.

Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. - $150

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. - $75