Catholic students, priests and teachers drive 24 hours for annual ‘March for Life’ in D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Students from three metro-area Catholic high schools are traveling to Washington D.C. for the 'March for Life.'

Students, teachers and priests from Saint James Academy, 24505 Prairie Star Pkwy., Maur Hill Mount Academy, 1000 Green St. in Atchison, Kan., and Bishop Ward, 708 N 18th St, Kansas City, Kan., left for their annual trip. The March for Life is an anti-abortion rally taking place for the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision on Thursday.

The trip will take about 24 hours. They met at the Savior Pastoral Center, 12601 Parallel Pkwy, and left at about 10:30 a.m., Wednesday after mass and after the priests blessed the buses.

"It's not necessarily why we think it's important, but the kids think it's important," said Rick Cheek, who works with the youth at the Kansas City, Kan., diocese. "They think it's important because they love life. Their parents chose life and it's their future generations at stake."

Cheek said 158 young people and their chaperones are making the trip this year.