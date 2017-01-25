× Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins will not seek re-election in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas representative Lynn Jenkins is leaving Congress.

The congresswoman announced late Wednesday morning she is not going to run for office again in 2018.

Instead, she’s retiring and exploring options in the private sector.

Jenkins released a statement Wednesday thanking Kansans for the opportunity to serve.

She says in the next two years she’ll focus her energy on fixing the tax code and reforming the healthcare system.