Disabled Kansas City veteran who had Jeep stolen, totaled is ‘overwhelmed’ when surprised with new car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City grandmother gets the surprise of a lifetime, after experiencing a major setback when thieves stole her car.

On Wednesday, Sheridin Jones was presented with a 2007 Volkswagen Passat, thanks to a donation by Premier Mazda of Overland Park.

“One of the best days of my life!” Jones laughed as she sat in her new car for the first time. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this. It’s just a little overwhelming right now.”

The act of kindness came just days police said teenagers stole Jones’ 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, used it to commit crimes, and then totaled it.

Jones, who is also a disabled veteran, couldn’t even drive her Jeep off the city tow lot – leaving her without a way to get to weekly doctor’s appointments.

“I felt violated,” she told FOX 4 Monday, “because it was like someone coming in your house and taking everything that you have.”

The car dealership’s owner saw the FOX 4 story and wanted to make things right for Jones.

“There`s a lot going on in the world right now that isn`t the best, but for us, to be in a position to actually help someone out who is in need, really meant a lot to all of us,” said Tim Smith, general manager at Premier Mazda.

“Kindness is a big thing for us, it`s a big culture part for us,” added Christine Bennett, general sales manager. “So it was just awesome, very exciting!”

Jones plans to use her new set of wheels to get to weekly doctor's appointments, and to help care for her daughter and two grandchildren.

“It`s a blessing!” said Cherae Freeman, Jones’ daughter. “It`s a great gift. It`s a blessing. This is something that, I mean, this is definitely going to change our lives!”

It was a life-changing moment Jones will never forget.

“This is my car!” she said. “Paid for? Wow!”

Jones said she wants to pay it forward and is currently brainstorming ways she can give back to her Eastside community.