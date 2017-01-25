Former Bonner Springs HS teacher sues school district after discovering his classroom was secretly recorded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A former Bonner Springs High School teacher and coach is suing the school district and 4 administrators after he says they secretly taped him in his classroom for six years, invading his and others privacy.

A lawyer representing Rob Marriott filed this lawsuit which alleges that Marriott's classroom was not only used for teaching students and private conversations with staff and parents, but it was also used as a locker room for visiting sports teams he and that Marriott and his family used the classroom to change clothes for after-school sporting events.

In the petition, Marriott claims that Bonner Springs school administrators had been using a surveillance camera to secretly tape his classroom, beginning in 2009 until Marriott resigned in 2015.

Former superintendent Robert Van Maren, who left the district in 2013 is one of the four people named in the lawsuit.

After Van Maren is when current superintendent, Dan Brungardt took over.

"We have the cameras in place in public access areas, the cafeteria, the hallways, the auditorium, the gym," said Brungardt.

Brungardt, who is not named in the lawsuit, was the superintendent for the last 2 years of Marriott's employment and the head of the district when Marriott alleges the camera was removed from his classroom.

"I can tell you since I have been here, there have been no cameras in teachers' classrooms. That's what I can verify 100 percent," Brungardt told FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien. "You do have a lawsuit there that alleges thing, but this is what I am telling you."

Brungardt says he believes it is the teacher's job to take care of his or her classroom, and said he has never had a reason to put a camera in a classroom.

"I think it would be weird to be a teacher and have a camera in the classroom knowing that everybody is watching me, personally. Because it is like big brother is watching you, I guess."

Marriott claims by monitoring his classroom, he, his wife, and his minor son were exposed in a very personal way. The petition spells out how the three used Marriott's classroom to change clothes for sporting events and practices after school.

The attorney for Rob Marriott and his family said Marriott's classroom was the only one being monitored by a video camera, and through this lawsuit they hope to find out why.

Attempts to contact former superintendent Robert Van Maren were unsuccessful. At the time of this posting, a message left at his house had not been returned.