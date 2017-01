Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their world tour to Kansas City and Independence for three games Jan. 28-29. Two will be at Sprint Center on Saturday and one at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Sunday.

The Globetrotters are perfect family entertainment, especially if you have kids between the ages of 5-13.

The Globetrotters are also great role models for youth as the “Ambassadors of Goodwill.”

To purchase tickets click here.