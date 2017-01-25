× Joe’s Weather Blog: Wanting snow…then head north (WED-1/25)

Good afternoon…I know this is going to shock you…but the clouds have returned to the region again as colder air moved into the area yesterday. As a matter of fact temperatures, in some cases SW of KC, are running 30° colder today compared to yesterday. So it goes…more typical January weather has arrived in the region and a seasonable chilly will take us into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with lows 25-30°

Thursday: Mainly cloudy through mid afternoon and blustery with highs in the mid 30s

Friday: More sunshine with highs 35-40°

Discussion:

The blah clouds have returned to the area…this after some thunder and lightning moved through last night as the colder air was replacing the milder weather from yesterday. Here are the latest 24 hour temperature changes…

Meanwhile the change actually brought some unexpected convection into the region last night. Cary Bahora caught some of the activity and sent in this picture.

That picture is a reminder that the NWS will be conducting their Severe Weather Training sessions…they start on Monday and continue for a couple of months. The 1st one is in Olathe then on Wednesday there will be one in Trenton. For those counties that are covered by the NWS-Pleasant Hill here is there schedule. For those counties covered by the NWS in Topeka (Douglas/Franklin/Jefferson Co and westwards) here is that schedule

The sessions go for about 90 minutes and are free and open to all (regardless of age). It’s a great way for Scouts to get a Merit Badge perhaps…or for you to learn something that you might want to know more about. Often I recommend these classes for parents and their children if they are more scared than usual about severe storms. Why? Well I’m a firm believer that knowledge is power in these situations. When the learn and see things in this type of setting it can foster a new awareness and a fascination as opposed to being scared of the situation!

Severe weather can really happen at anytime around these parts…thankfully though it’s mostly confined to about 6 months a year (April-October). We don’t have to worry about severe storms anytime soon though.

Colder air will be the rule for the next few days…but in reality this air mass is seasonably cold…and over the weekend it will start to move away from the region as we moderate on Saturday and Sunday and then warm-up early next week (50s?). The flow is just too fast and we’re not getting the blocking needed in the atmosphere to give us sustained cold or warmth really. It’s just a back and forth pattern for the next 10 days or so…nothing overly cold.

Meanwhile for snow lovers…the struggle is real locally. I won’t even bother with the stats but I will point out where it IS snowing today…and that’s towards the I-80 corridor. The next graphic is via Penn State University

Some decent snow is falling up towards central IA but the heaviest part of the storm was towards northern NE and far southeast SD where over 18″ of snow fell yesterday/last night

So IF you want the snow…there you go.

Preliminary snowfall totals across the state as of 2pm today. #IowaSnow pic.twitter.com/MqHUQWFCMd — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 25, 2017

Here is our first look at a few snowfall totals THROUGH 6 AM. Still snowing in many areas. pic.twitter.com/sKGefgWm42 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 25, 2017

This is what it looked like today in Yankton, SD…around 16″ of snow there

Unofficial final snow total at Yankton, SD from @koryhartman 17-18" pic.twitter.com/wBGJQhy0YX — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 25, 2017

I’m sure some of you are saying…”bring it”!…although I’m guessing the other 95% want no part of this.

Meanwhile….I received this graphic today that I thought was interesting…it concerns the coldest nights in the KC area since 1970 and you can see the trend rather clearly…the “coldest” nights aren’t as cold as they used to be every winter.

For those starting to think spring…well we’ve now passed the average coldest time of the year in the KC area.

Graphics above are via Climate Central

OK…that’s it for today…there isn’t a lot going on in the local weather world…and it’s depressing for us die-hards (ice storms don’t count)

Our feature photo is another shot of the lightning from Cary Bahora from last night.

Joe