Kansas City police officer named in excessive force lawsuits are no longer with the force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. police officer named in multiple “excessive force” lawsuits, is no longer on the force.

Former Kansas City police officer Jacob Harris resigned on Jan. 19.

Harris had been named in two different lawsuits alleging excessive force from 2009 and 2014.

Another officer, Shannon Hansen, resigned in 2015 after taking a plea deal on criminal charges from the same incidents.

Hansen served 30 days in jail, agreed to perform 100 hours of community service, complete an anger-management class, and was barred from being employed in law enforcement.

Manuel Palacio filed a civil suit against Officer Shannon Hansen, Officer Jacob Harris, and Sergeant Todd Hall in December 2015 stemming from what he believed to be excessive force police used while arresting him for a felony charge in 2014.

Palacio’s attorney Tom Porto said the officers who took Palacio into custody need to be held accountable for what they did when they arrested him. Porto released police dash cam video of his client allegedly getting punched four times by an officer after that officer drove his car into Palacio as he was walking down Independence Avenue.

The video also showed the officers appearing to mock Palacio and yell at him, even telling him they’d give his address and his mother’s address to the man he allegedly robbed.

Sgt. Hall is also no longer with the department.

