KU police investigating reported December rape at dorm that houses men’s basketball team

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- University of Kansas police are investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl on campus. The public and students are just learning about the reported attack, which was reported to have happened during the overnight hours between December 17 and 18.

The report came from McCarthy Hall where 38 students live, including the KU men's basketball team. Police would not tell FOX 4 anything about the suspect, only that the 16-year-old knew him and that she was visiting people who live at the dormitory.

“I heard people talking about it in the elevator, and at first I thought, I doubt that’s true, and that's when it spread… everybody was talking about it,” said KU student Maddie Lutz.

Students say it’s concerning to hear about a reported rape anywhere, and it hits close to home.

"For me it’s really concerning, just because the fact that it happened last month, and we’re just now hearing about it, and it was a minor, for something like that to happen on campus, and for it not cause a big deal, it’s kind of worrisome, especially when rape culture is so big here and on campuses,” said Katie Bussmann, another student.

The charges listed in the police report include forcible rape, contributing to a child`s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"It’s just something that I think people are becoming used to, and I’m sure it surrounds all college campuses, but I think KU as a whole should be more proactive about trying to get rid of these things or at least reduce them,” said another student, Emma Branski.

Police say the victim is not a KU student and reported no physical injury. The suspect has not been arrested and the case has not yet been forwarded to the Douglas County district attorney.

"Sometimes when you’re walking home alone at night, from the library, hearing about things like that, now I have to be more careful about what I’m doing,” added Lutz.

The police reports lists five current KU players as witnesses for the ongoing investigation: Frank Mason, Mitch Lightfoot, Josh Jackson, Lagerald Vick and Tucker Vang. It's important to note that they are simply listed as witnesses. The police chief would not confirm whether the suspect is a student or even lived at McCarthy Hall.

"It could be anyone, any of us could be in that situation, and I don’t want to be scared where I’m living, so that’s concerning,” Branski said.

"I always have to make sure that I have a ride if I’m staying late at the library or somebody can walk me to my car, so I feel better, and safer, which is kind of sad that I have to make sure that somebody is around so I can feel safe,” Bussmann added.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to campus and they’re still investigating. Police say KU Athletics is cooperating with the investigation.