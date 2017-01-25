KU police investigating reported rape of 16-year-old on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas University police are investigating the rape of a 16-year-old on campus.

The Kansas University police crime map shows it happened along Naismith Drive on Dec. 17 after 10 p.m.

The charges listed include forcible rape, contributing to a child`s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect has not been arrested and the case has not yet been forwarded to the district attorney.

The Lawrence Journal World reports this happened at McCarthy Hall, an all male apartment complex that houses about 40 students, about half of which are KU basketball players. The police chief would not reveal any information about the suspect, only to say he was known to the victim and that the 16-year-old was visiting residents of the building.

The Lawrence Journal World also reports that all five people listed as witnesses in connection with the crime are members of the basketball team. But the chief would not confirm whether the suspect is a student or even lived at McCarthy Hall.

The case remains open.