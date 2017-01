× Man wanted for KCK Christmas Day killing arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX — The man wanted for allegedly killing 24-year-old Mario Sanders in Kansas City, Kan., during the early morning hours of Christmas Day has been caught after nearly a month on the run. The FBI arrested Tyrone Hamilton, 24, in Phoenix on Monday morning at 10:30, he’s currently behind bars in the Maricopa County jail.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 1 a.m. on Christmas Day in the 2000 block of N. 56th Terrace where Sanders was found dead in a home.

In addition to the murder warrant, Hamilton is also wanted for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and drug possession. He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and eluding in 2004, a charge of endangering a child was dropped in that case according to court records.

It’s currently¬†unknown when Hamilton will be extradited to Wyandotte County, though the jail’s website does say that he signed his waver.

