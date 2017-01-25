× Man wanted for KCK Christmas Day killing arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX — The man wanted for allegedly killing 24-year-old Mario Sanders in Kansas City, Kan., during the early morning hours of Christmas Day has been caught after nearly a month on the run. The FBI arrested Tyrone Hamilton, 24, in Phoenix on Monday morning at 10:30, he’s currently behind bars in the Maricopa County jail.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 1 a.m. on Christmas Day in the 2000 block of N. 56th Terrace where Sanders was found dead in a home.

In addition to the murder warrant, Hamilton is also wanted for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and drug possession. He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and eluding in 2004, a charge of endangering a child was dropped in that case according to court records.

It’s currently unknown when Hamilton will be extradited to Wyandotte County, though the jail’s website does say that he signed his waver.

