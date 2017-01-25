Neighbors near gas station leaking fumes want cancer cluster study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker has requested a federal cancer cluster study be conducted in the area around 31st Street and Cleveland Avenue, where neighbors have long complained about strong smells of gasoline making them sick.

Neighbors often discuss their health problems at the Metro Barber College at 27th and Cleveland and compare notes about what they smell around their homes.

FOX 4 first reported the complaints of gas leaks in August 2015, and since then, it's been almost a constant battle for area residents to get officials to do something about it.

Many homeowners believe there are an unusual number of people in the South Roundtop area who have been diagnosed with some form of cancer in the last ten years.

And they can't help but think there's a connection to gasoline fumes that have been traced to leaking tanks at the Inner City Oil station near 31st and Cleveland.

They say only an independent study from a third party like the federal government can show them if the gas leak also has been harming lives.

"Everybody in my family has some type of (cancer)," said Ricardo Wade, who was born and raised in the neighborhood. "We used to smell it in the house and we had the fire department come. The (natural) gas company came and they said it wasn’t a (natural) gas problem. It was gasoline, benzene coming from our sewer. They said run water down there."

Missouri Rep. Brandon Ellington told the state Department of Health and Senior Services that he believes there are significantly higher numbers of leukemia cases in homes near the gas station.

Some action has been taken to seal off manhole covers in the area. The owner claims this station now has two new state of the art underground tank systems.

Zill Incorporated, the property owner, also has told the state it is not liable for continued gasoline odors.