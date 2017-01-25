Olathe residents recycling close to half of their waste, which is well above the national average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The latest numbers are in from Olathe and more people than ever are recycling, and that means less waste is being dumped in our landfills.

Trash companies make it easy for homeowners, giving them big recycling bins, and when it comes to the amount of waste being recycled Olathe leads the way.

Nationally, only 34-percent of all trash is being recycled. In 2015, Johnson County was above the national average, and they expect to be even higher when last year’s numbers come in. Last year Olathe residents recycled more than 44-percent of their waste.

"Our numbers are well above the national average for recycling, and we're really proud of that," said Hallie Sheptor with Olathe Public Works. "Typically in the middle of the country, recycling isn't valued. We see that on the coasts, and so the fact we are seeing that here in Olathe is really great."

The statistics are created by weighing the material they recycle and yard waste they compost and then comparing it with the weight of the trash they send to the landfill. These recycling rates only include curbside pickup. They do not include the amount of glass dumped in the purple Ripple Glass bins.

Last year, 500 more families moved to Olathe and yet they sent 77 tons less trash to the landfill.

City officials believe the focus on saving the environment in both school and in the news continually encourages more people to recycle as much as they can.

Olathe is the only city in Johnson County that picks up its own trash instead of using a private company.