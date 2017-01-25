× Pres. Trump on Supreme Court, voter fraud and border wall

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says construction on a US-Mexico border wall will begin “as soon as we can,” adding that US taxpayers will foot the bill initially but Mexico will eventually provide reimbursement funds.

“What I’m doing is good for the United States,” he told ABC News in his first interview as President in a clip released Wednesday. “It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

Also on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said on Twitter that he will make his choice to fill the open seat on the US Supreme Court next Thursday, February 2.

Additionally, Pres. Trump used Twitter to call for “a major investigation” into voter fraud, following criticism his administration faced for comments the President made earlier this week alleging millions of illegal votes during the general election, without citing any evidence.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump wrote in two consecutive tweets.