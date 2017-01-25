Residential safety tips homeowners should consider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- There are numerous things homeowners can do to make their homes feel more safe.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn followed officer Ramon Madrigal into a Shawnee home for some affordable tricks he thinks homeowners should consider.

"I think just to kind of educate the public and things they can do to make the home a little more safer," officer Madrigal said. "Keeping those doors shut and using the locks that are on there is increasing the security of those locks. And reinforcing the doors and things like that."

If you have questions about keeping your home safe, the Shawnee Police Department will present a Residential Safety Seminar at the Civic Centre at 13817 Johnson Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 7 p.m.

You can learn the importance of securing doors, windows, security hardware and other safety practices at the seminar. There will also be information on alarm systems and security lighting. The event is free and requires no registration.

Cant make it but still have questions, contact officer Madrigal at rmadrigal@cityofshawnee.org or at (913) 742-6859.