Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead after a rollover crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Hillcrest and Oldham Road.

Police believe three people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person died, a second has critical injuries and the third is in stable condition.

The accident investigative unit was called to the scene and police are blocking off westbound Oldham Road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

In early December a single-vehicle crash at the same location killed the driver of a white Range Rover who missed a curve and drove straight into a wooded area.

Rollover crash kills one near Hillcrest and Oldham https://t.co/WJhHiCnH2E @KQBTV is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/rXzOXGD0ab — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 25, 2017