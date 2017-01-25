× Royals will honor Yordano Ventura with special memorial at Bartle Hall during FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday that they will have a special memorial at Bartle Hall during FanFest to honor the life of Yordano Ventura.

According to a news release from the Royals, a memorial to “Ace” will be located in an area just as fans enter Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. The area was previously known as Autograph Stage 6.

The special tribute will feature a pitcher’s mound in the center with a framed Ventura game-worn jersey, video boards showing highlights and a signature wall which fans can sign.

Each day of FanFest will begin with a moment of silence to honor Ventura, followed by tributes on the main stage throughout the day.

Fans are encouraged to visit the memorial as this two-day space will serve as the main tribute to the late Royals pitcher, who died Sunday in a crash in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was laid to rest Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and teammates.

Set up for @kcroyals FanFest is underway. Here's a look inside! #ForeverRoyal A photo posted by Fox 4 News (@fox4kc) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:22am PST

For more information about 2017 Royals FanFest click here

2017 FanFest hours

Friday, Jan. 27

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public (timed entry, each hour until 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public (timed entry, each hour until 5 p.m.)

For tickets click here.

Adult Two-Day Pass $23

Youth Two-Day Pass $15

Adult One-Day Pass $17

Youth One-Day Pass $11

* Please note that youth prices are for children ages 6-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.