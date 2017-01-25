Schools on lockdown in Lawson, Mo. after suspect steals police cruiser, flees on foot

LAWSON, Mo. — Ray County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a police cruiser and led officers on a high-speed chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Several law enforcement agencies are now assisting, as the situation is now a manhunt to locate the suspect. The police car has been found.

Just after 1pm a man stole a Lawson Police car. Car was located blocks away a short time later. Suspect is believed to be hiding in the area — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 25, 2017

Per Lawson Police schools are not releasing students on buses. Parents can pick up students. — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 25, 2017

The Lawson School District said schools in the area are on lockdown. Buses will run when given the all clear.

It’s not clear how the suspect was able to steal the police cruiser.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest details as we learn more about the situation.