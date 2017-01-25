Shawnee Mission Health opens third medical campus at 165th and Antioch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Shawnee Mission Health is about to open up a new emergency department and imaging center in south Overland Park.

Shawnee Mission Health will soon open its third medical campus at 165th and Antioch in Overland Park.

This $28-million facility will have an emergency room, imaging center and doctors offices.

With so many people moving south, they wanted to build a campus to provide medical care in this part of the metro.

"There's just a huge swell of people moving this direction," design and construction manager Greg Highbarger said. "It's a very popular place to be, and we wanted to plan our flag in the ground and provide our services to those who might need us in this area."

Many area hospitals have seen crowded emergency rooms lately, so they hope by opening up this new medical facility, it will reduce wait times for patients everywhere.