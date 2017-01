× Sprint customers can now cut the line when visiting Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you a Sprint customer?

If so, you will now be able to cut the line when you go see events at Sprint Center.

They added a “fast pass lane” in front of the entrance near 13th and Grand.

It’s available to Sprint customers who are going to concerts, sporting events or other live entertainment at the arena.

Sprint customers just need to show their phone’s home screen at the door when they go in.