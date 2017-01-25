Texas mother and son literally ride out tornado in bathtub

MARION COUNTY, Texas — A woman and her son have quite the tornado story to tell after the two briefly flew through one while sitting a bathtub, KSLA reports.

Charlesletta Williams, 75, and her son Rickey watching the weather in Marion County, Texas Saturday night when the meteorologist showed a possible tornado headed their way.

“I came out and looked and I saw clouds swirling around over there,” Rickey told KSLA pointing to the sky.

“I didn’t know what it is, but it started, ‘Woo, woo, woo’,” Charlesletta said trying to describe the sound of the approaching tornado.

Rickey and his mother quickly took shelter in the home’s bathtub as the tornado grew closer.

“The whole house started shaking. I heard like a ‘poof,’ and I knew the roof came off,” Rickey told KSLA.

Rickey adds that he remembers the bathtub lifting straight up then spinning round and round.

“I can’t tell you how high we were,” Rickey told KSLA. “It just felt like someone placed us on the ground.”

With the winds still howling, Rickey said he crawled to his mother who was about 20 feet away and laid across her body.

“I asked if you are alive. And you said, ‘Yes, but I can’t breathe because you’re suffocating me,” Rickey said with a laugh and his mother laughing alongside him.

KSLA reports the tornado had winds up to 130 mph.