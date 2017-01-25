Washington state woman on a mission to return keepsake box, owner could be in Cass County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, Wash -- A Washington state woman is on a mission to return some priceless family keepsakes to their rightful owner.

Q13 reports Ashley Emery of Rochester says her mom found them in a thrift store, then forgot about them for years.

There are birth announcements, hospital records and bracelets, a baby hat and a gown for someone named, "Jessica Lynn-Marie Ward", a baby born Feb. 16, 1994 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Ashley told Q13.

"It just means something to me and my mother both just because I think it's something that someone would treasure and obviously be sad if they had lost it," Ashley said. "I would never want to lose it if it was mine."

Ashley says she's posted photos on Facebook to find Jessica, but so far, no luck.

The baby's parents, James and Catherine (Wyatt) Ward, once lived in Yakima, Ashley says. Ashley also says it looks like Jessica's grandparents are from Archie, Mo.

"If you're watching I really hope you reach out so we can return it to you and I hope you're excited to receive it back," Ashley said.

If you're Jessica or know her, reach out to Ashley here.