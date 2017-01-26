× Airport adding seats with phone chargers, jazz musicians, & updated kiosks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCI Airport officials want the public to be aware of improvements being made at the terminals. Airport officials say they are adding 700 seats with power connected to them so that people can charge their phones and other devices before their flights.

Those updates are expected to be done sometime next month. The airport is also working on bringing in live jazz performers during the Big 12 tournament in March.

