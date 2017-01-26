California state-funded universities banned from traveling to Kansas after new law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Concerns over a new law in Kansas has the state of California taking action.

State-funded universities will no longer be allowed to travel to the Sunflower State to compete in sporting events.

California schools don’t travel to Kansas often, but every once in a while you’ll see UCLA go to Lawrence or USC visit Manhattan.

But now that California is banning state-funded travel to Kansas, future games against California schools will have to be played somewhere else – like Sprint Center in Mo.

Kansas is not the only state in California’s crosshairs. North Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi are also on California’s no-travel list.

Because of this, you may never see KU basketball take on Long Beach State in Lawrence ever again.

All of this stems from Kansas lawmakers passing a law last year that allows college religious groups to kick out anyone who does not agree with their beliefs and standards.So if a college religious organization believes homosexuality is a sin, they can ban homosexuals from joining their group.

California lawmakers see the law as discrimination against the LGBT community. They took action, banning all state-funded schools – along with state workers – from using state funds to travel to Kansas - with a few exceptions.

Any athletic contract signed before the first of the year will be honored. But schools such as UCLA, USC and Long Beach State cannot sign future contracts to play in the Sunflower State. This does not include private universities like Stanford, which can do their own thing in regards to athletic scheduling.