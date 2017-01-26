Crowd typically measured by dozens balloons to hundreds at KC political group’s monthly meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 600 women, men and children pledged to get politically active Thursday night by showing up in droves to support the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus.

GKCWPC describes itself as “a multipartisan, multicultural, grass roots organization dedicated to increasing women's participation in politics and creating a power base designed to achieve equality for all women.”

Thursday’s crowd size was a big uptick from the group’s usual 50 participants at monthly meetings, which usually take place in the sanctuary at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church off Walnut Street in Kansas City.

It quickly became clear the usual meeting space wasn’t going to be big enough, so organizers streamed the event on Facebook Live, set up an overflow room, and allowed some people sat on the floor.

Organizers said they’re excited about the turnout, with many first-timers telling FOX 4 it is President Trump’s policies that inspired them to get politically active.

“There are a lot of people who are really scared right now with the policies that are coming out, not only state-wide in Missouri and Kansas, but across our country,” said Cara Hoffart. “So I think this is a great time for women to come together.”

“We’re all human,” said Michelle Branson. “We all bleed. We all love. We all have family. We all want to work. We want to have a good life and I feel that the current administration, they are only for the people at the top and they don’t care about any of the people at the bottom, and that’s why I’m here.”

GKCWPC’s President Rebecca Richardson agreed the current political climate spurred people who usually shy away from politics to show up for the first time.

“Our current political situation is bad enough that people are motivated to come out,” Richardson said. “I think people are very concerned, very worried, and they think it’s worth it to come and try to make a difference.”

Missouri State Rep. Greg Razer (D), who represents areas near the Plaza, Brookside, Waldo and South Kansas City, also spoke at the meeting.

“Since this November election,” he said, “we have over 600 Progressives here that are fired up and ready to take everything back and it’s exciting.”

Rep. Razer said his big message to the crowd was to get motivated and inspired – not discouraged.

“There’s very little we can do to stop them at the moment,” he said of the majority party. “But we can stop at them at the ballot box in two years and that’s what we’re fired up and ready to do.”

Much of the meeting’s message was focused on the next election cycle and telling women how to get involved in their communities. For more information, go to this link.