Della Lamb fears it may lose $106,000 in federal grants used to help refugees under new order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Trump's order to suspend resettlement of Middle Eastern refugees in the United States may mean an end to assistance for refugees who are already here.

Della Lamb Community Services is helping 89 Syrian refugees who have arrived in Kansas City since October.

At a center in the Old Northeast, Syrians and other refugees learn how to speak English, receive cultural orientation and are trained in the skills they need to get a job.

All of this support is paid for through federal grants that now may be suspended for the next 120 days.

Della Lamb estimates it may lose $106,000 that's used to make sure refugees already here become model citizens.

"I lead the parade with the president in terms of not bringing in problematic people," said Judy Akers, Della Lamb's director. "I’m right with him there. Nobody wants to be involved in that. However we know, those of us who work in the field, we know about extreme vetting that already exits. Many of these families have been under vetting processes for two years and more."

Last April, the first Syrian arrived in Kansas City as part of President Obama's accelerated refugee program.

Ahmad Al-Aboud continues to take English classes every morning at Della Lamb. And he's working a good job at an auto parts supplier. His family hasn't caused any problems for Kansas Citians.

Akers is asking folks to contact the president or their congressional representatives to support continued aid for refugees already in the country, who need help to adjust to life in America.