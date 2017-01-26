FOX 4 Team of the Week: Staley Wrestling

Posted 11:26 pm, January 26, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two of the best high school wrestling programs in the nation are right here in the metro. Park Hill is ranked 14th in the nation, and right behind the Trojans at number 17 is our FOX 4 Hy-Vee team of the week. Jason Lamb has the report on the Staley Falcons in the video.